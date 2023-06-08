Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Align Technology worth $49,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Performance

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $301.73 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $368.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.