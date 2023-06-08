Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 11,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 30,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

ALYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research set a C$3.50 target price on Alithya Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.85 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$225.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.44.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

