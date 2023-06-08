Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Up to $14.82

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.82, but opened at $15.24. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 14,616 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $317,028.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 537,100 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,831. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

