Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,213 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.10% of Alpha Teknova worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289,433 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 100.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 329,213 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth about $969,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TKNO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,580. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 128.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

