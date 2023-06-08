Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. 152,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 144,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

