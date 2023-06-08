Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,993 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of Alta Equipment Group worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The company has a market cap of $497.98 million, a PE ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $428.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALTG. TheStreet raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $497,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,112,134 shares in the company, valued at $15,358,570.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $914,232 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

