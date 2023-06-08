AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.66

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 380484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

AMC Networks Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $534.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.81. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $700.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 26.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

