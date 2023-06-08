American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,034,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,068,942 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $300,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,907,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $480,740,000 after acquiring an additional 97,047 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.69. 471,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.19 and its 200 day moving average is $160.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

