American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Down 6.8%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. 133,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,346,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. TD Cowen downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

American Well Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $696.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.31 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 216.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. On average, analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $511,244.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,566,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,249.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $62,590.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,331,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $511,244.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,566,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,249.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,409 shares of company stock worth $1,082,937. Insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Well

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Well by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 59,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Well by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,112,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 112,631 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 418.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 204,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 164,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after buying an additional 163,979 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 672.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 167,799 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

