AMETEK, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
AMETEK has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AMETEK to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.
AMETEK Stock Performance
NYSE AME opened at $151.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
