AMETEK, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

AMETEK has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AMETEK to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $151.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

