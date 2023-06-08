Amp Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $80.01 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. Amp has a market capitalization of $80.01 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amp Token Profile

Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

