Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc Sells 8,408 Shares

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $84,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 56,587 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $574,358.05.

On Friday, June 2nd, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of Amplitude stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $505,486.52.

Shares of AMPL stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 762,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,218. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.32. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPL. William Blair lowered Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Amplitude by 2.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Amplitude by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amplitude by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amplitude by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

