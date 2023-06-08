Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 438,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 179,380 shares.The stock last traded at $9.10 and had previously closed at $8.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.