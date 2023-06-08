Analysts’ Downgrades for June 8th (ALBKY, ALEGF, BRT, CARR, CBAOF, CURV, EPAM, ETWO, FSR, IART)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 8th:

Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00.

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $220.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $350.00.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Loop Capital currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

SES AI (NYSE:SES) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $114.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

