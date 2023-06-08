Analysts Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Target Price at $17.83

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cinemark by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 835.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The company had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

