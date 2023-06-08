Analysts Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Price Target at $36.64

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 9,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $267,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,815,091 shares in the company, valued at $320,883,749.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 67,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,338. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

FB Financial Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,527,000 after buying an additional 399,978 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 348,790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FB Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after purchasing an additional 111,871 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBK opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

