Analysts Set Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Price Target at $16.60

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Getlink Price Performance

Shares of GRPTF stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. Getlink has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

About Getlink

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment is involved in the group’s holding company Getlink SE as well as its direct subsidiaries. The Europorte segment focuses on the rail freight operator.

