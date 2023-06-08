Analysts Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price at $31.52

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

