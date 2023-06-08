Analysts Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target at $32.67

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,744,052.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $39,202.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,232.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,705 shares of company stock worth $2,126,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in nCino by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in nCino by 682.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

