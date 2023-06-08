Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) recently:

5/30/2023 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $15.00.

5/23/2023 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2023 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $17.00 to $14.00.

5/22/2023 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2023 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $18.00.

5/18/2023 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2023 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/28/2023 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00.

4/10/2023 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. 1,040,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,880. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $510.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

