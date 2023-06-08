Analyzing THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) & Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and THK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $1.95 billion 1.13 $96.81 million $4.03 21.98 THK $2.98 billion 0.95 $160.30 million $0.67 16.34

THK has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.. THK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A THK 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and THK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dividends

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. THK pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. THK pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and THK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 4.94% 7.15% 4.65% THK 5.41% 6.08% 3.82%

Risk & Volatility

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. beats THK on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments. The Systems Equipment segment offers handy terminals, electronic cash registers, data projectors, and management support systems. The Others segment includes molds and molded parts. The company was founded by Tadao Kashio in April 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About THK

(Get Rating)

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others. The company was founded by Hiroshi Teramachi on April 10, 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.