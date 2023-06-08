Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Trimmed by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,811 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,256,000 after buying an additional 997,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,748,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,157,000 after buying an additional 904,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,084 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,831,000 after buying an additional 884,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,167. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $138.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

