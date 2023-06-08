Arcblock (ABT) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $8.47 million and $121,867.70 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArcBlock Token (ABT) is a general-purpose token native to the ArcBlock platform. The platform has its own optimized blockchain to achieve high-performance transactions, with a goal of >100,000 Tx/s. The ABT is primarily used to pay for the cost of using the ArcBlock system, similar to a utility token. Developers can pay transaction fees for their end-users, which improves the user experience. The ABT maps to ERC20 tokens 1:1, which simplifies token exchanges and allows developers to tie into the Ethereum community. However, the ABT may become obsolete as the platform matures and the community grows.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

