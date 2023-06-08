ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $26.83

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.83, but opened at $27.38. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 325,076 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on MT shares. Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 160.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 118,177 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 72.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 38.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

