ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $26.83

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.83, but opened at $27.38. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 325,076 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have commented on MT shares. Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.68.
ArcelorMittal Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
