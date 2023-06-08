Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.05

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.05 and last traded at $70.97, with a volume of 84732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Arcosa Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,039.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,312 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 253.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 47.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 41.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

