Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $40.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $36.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

