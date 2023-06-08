Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 3.4%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.27. 237,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,064,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARQT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 11.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $102,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,830 shares of company stock valued at $235,104. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.