Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Cap of $69.43 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $69.43 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00052551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00035623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

