Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Issues Earnings Results

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth $657,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

ARBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

