Arthur Loran Adams Sells 1,256 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) Director Arthur Loran Adams sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $18,852.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,547.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arthur Loran Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Arthur Loran Adams sold 1,961 shares of Carter Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $27,610.88.

On Monday, May 15th, Arthur Loran Adams acquired 22 shares of Carter Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $300.74.

CARE opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $385.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 236.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

