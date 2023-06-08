Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells $248,198.58 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 16,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $248,198.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AORT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 94,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $633.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.39.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Artivion, Inc engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.
