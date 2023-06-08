Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells $248,198.58 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 16,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $248,198.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Artivion Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AORT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 94,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $633.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

About Artivion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Artivion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,747,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,729,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 67,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after purchasing an additional 121,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,987,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Artivion by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after acquiring an additional 64,469 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

