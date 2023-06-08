Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) VP Sells $100,504.52 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) VP Matthew A. Getz sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $100,504.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE AORT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.49. 94,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,253. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $633.23 million, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.39.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Artivion, Inc engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.
