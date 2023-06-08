Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) VP Sells $100,504.52 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) VP Matthew A. Getz sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $100,504.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AORT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.49. 94,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,253. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $633.23 million, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

About Artivion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Artivion by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Artivion by 6.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP lifted its position in Artivion by 48.1% in the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 169,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Artivion by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 74,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

