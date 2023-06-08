ASB Consultores LLC Buys Shares of 3,795 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Sysco by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SYY traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.67. 685,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,754. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

