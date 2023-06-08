ASB Consultores LLC Has $216,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

ASB Consultores LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $379.06. The stock had a trading volume of 249,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,646. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.19.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

