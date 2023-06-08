ASB Consultores LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

ASB Consultores LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after acquiring an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,797,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,215,000 after buying an additional 277,288 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,370,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,010,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $496.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,646. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $553.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

