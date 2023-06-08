ASB Consultores LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,821,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,480,000 after buying an additional 115,840 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,615,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,945,000 after buying an additional 97,166 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Block by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,037,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,615 shares of company stock valued at $17,618,575 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Trading Down 1.4 %

SQ traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,972,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.98. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.48 and a beta of 2.33.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

