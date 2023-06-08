ASB Consultores LLC Purchases New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 125,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,946,000 after purchasing an additional 92,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $9.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,217.76. 88,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,203. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,276.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,130.19. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 99.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

