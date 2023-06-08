ASB Consultores LLC Sells 662 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ASB Consultores LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,524,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.60. 1,535,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.85 and its 200-day moving average is $146.11.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,928,312 shares of company stock worth $2,269,696,361 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

