ASB Consultores LLC Trims Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

ASB Consultores LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,305,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,536,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,906,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.22. 2,354,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,923. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $41.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,475 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,769.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,746 and sold 34,000 shares valued at $1,112,260. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.