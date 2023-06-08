Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:ABG opened at $230.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $253.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

