Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.81

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.81 and traded as high as C$3.06. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 1,895,772 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56.

Insider Transactions at Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

In other Athabasca Oil news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$130,500.00. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Stories

