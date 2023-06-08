AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $19.00 at HSBC

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.76.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

