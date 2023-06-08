Audius Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $214.98 million and $5.56 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,180,985,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,967,676 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

