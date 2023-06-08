Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 914,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,963,864 shares.The stock last traded at $1.93 and had previously closed at $1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 10.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

