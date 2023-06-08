Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Trading Down 3.7%

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.02. 24,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 130,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Austin Gold Stock Up 2.8 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.
Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Austin Gold Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.
