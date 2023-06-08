Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Trading Down 3.7%

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUSTGet Rating) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.02. 24,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 130,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUSTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Austin Gold Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Austin Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Austin Gold stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUSTGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Austin Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

