Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Down to $2.95

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $2.88. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 10,611 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

