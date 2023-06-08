Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Lowered to $201.00 at Loop Capital

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.49. The stock had a trading volume of 199,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.08 and its 200 day moving average is $179.20. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

