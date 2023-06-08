AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Shares Acquired by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.24% of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APMI. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Elequin Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 12,448.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,122 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $649,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,491. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Profile

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.