Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA trimmed its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.29% of Axos Financial worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 96.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of AX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.83. 312,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97.

Insider Activity

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick acquired 2,862 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Grinberg bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Articles

