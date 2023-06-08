Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.25

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.30. Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 5,504 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.43.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

